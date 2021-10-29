Steven Gerard White Sells 4,000 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BFST opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

