Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STVN. Bank of America began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Stevanato Group accounts for 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

