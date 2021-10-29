Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stevanato Group.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Stevanato Group accounts for 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $29.18.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
