Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STVN. Bank of America began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Stevanato Group accounts for 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.