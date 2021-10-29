Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Shares of STRL stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sterling Construction by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Construction by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sterling Construction by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sterling Construction by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

