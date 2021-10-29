State Street Corp Has $435.04 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 498,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $435,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $3,799,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.