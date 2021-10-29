State Street Corp Has $389.36 Million Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 765,439 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $389,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE CBU opened at $71.63 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

