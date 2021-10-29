State Street Corp Has $369.76 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

State Street Corp lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,163,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $369,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 165,329 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after buying an additional 261,944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,821,000 after buying an additional 911,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,915,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,083,000 after buying an additional 399,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.