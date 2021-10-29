State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State Street Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,570 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.25% of Kilroy Realty worth $347,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,780,000 after acquiring an additional 407,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $12,317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,938.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 158,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $67.97 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

