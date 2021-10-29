State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,013,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.24% of Rollins worth $376,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

