Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $113.20, but opened at $107.75. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Starbucks shares last traded at $105.35, with a volume of 260,794 shares traded.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SBUX. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

