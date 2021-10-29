Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $142.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. Starbucks has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.