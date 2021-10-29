Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.
SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.84. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
