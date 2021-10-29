Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.84. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.