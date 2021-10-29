Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0069

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $853,718.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starbase has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00050172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00250700 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

