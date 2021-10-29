Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Desjardins

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.04.

STN opened at $56.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

