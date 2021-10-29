Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $219.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.
SWK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.
Shares of SWK stock opened at $185.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $161.80 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.