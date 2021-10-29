Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $219.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

SWK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $185.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $161.80 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.