Standard Tokenization Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $51.88 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $183.01 million and $51.88 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00248896 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.