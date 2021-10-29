Standard Protocol (STND) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.69 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001517 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00070741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.47 or 1.00321500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.96 or 0.07042670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00021931 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

