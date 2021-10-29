SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSE (OTC:SSEZF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SSE from 1,800.00 to 1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

