SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

