Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of FOX worth $29,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $40.49. 61,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,465. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

