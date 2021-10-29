Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 2,531,786 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 231.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.9% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.54% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,558,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,573,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.97. 189,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,436. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $460.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.02 and a 200-day moving average of $432.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

