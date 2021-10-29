SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce sales of $384.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.30 million and the lowest is $372.70 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $356.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,365. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

