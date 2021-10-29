SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $195.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $24.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,876. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.44.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 64.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 415.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

