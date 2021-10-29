SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by Northland Securities

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $173.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.61 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,763,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,737,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

