Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $252.20

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $252.20, but opened at $260.00. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $268.20, with a volume of 34,564 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.72.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of -144.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.