Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,590. The company has a market capitalization of $420.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $130,135. 25.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

