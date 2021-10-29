Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:STXB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,590. The company has a market capitalization of $420.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.
In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $130,135. 25.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.
