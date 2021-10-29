Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 27,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,576. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.