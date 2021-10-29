Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stake Lowered by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR opened at $41.56 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.