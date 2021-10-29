SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $691,428.43 and approximately $928.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,578.67 or 1.00138712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00064806 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.46 or 0.00522405 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.87 or 0.00300636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.24 or 0.00184415 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00014554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002006 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000894 BTC.

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

