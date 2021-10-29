Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Down 93.2% in October

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the September 30th total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DALXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.39.

DALXF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,238. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

