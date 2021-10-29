Spaceswap Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00070800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00071589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00096180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,295.76 or 1.00143911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.13 or 0.07020400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

