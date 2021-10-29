S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $508.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $483.00 to $508.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI opened at $469.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.34 and its 200-day moving average is $411.42. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $475.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 75.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

