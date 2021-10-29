S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of S&P Global worth $550,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $469.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.42. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $475.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.