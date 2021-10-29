South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

South State has raised its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. South State has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South State to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of South State stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $77.91. 1,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.07.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. South State’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in South State stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of South State worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSB. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

