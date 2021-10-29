Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SAH stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonic Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.