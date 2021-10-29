Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,975 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

A number of research firms recently commented on SCT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Softcat alerts:

Shares of LON:SCT traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,939 ($25.33). The stock had a trading volume of 197,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.37. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,082 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,096.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,932.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.90 ($0.46) per share. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.