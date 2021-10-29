Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

SBGSY opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

