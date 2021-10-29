Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Short Interest Up 246.4% in October

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, an increase of 246.4% from the September 30th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,774,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WDLF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Social Life Network has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About Social Life Network

Social Life Network, Inc is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and eCommerce technology company. It is engaged in providing custom niche network services to connect global business professionals and consumers in the residential real estate industry, the legal global cannabis industry, sports verticals including racket sports, golf, cycling, soccer, space exploration, auto racing, travel, hunting, fishing and camping.

