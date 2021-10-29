Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $955,900.13

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $955,900.13 and $419,722.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00072304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00100214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,329.48 or 0.99594144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.14 or 0.07041539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021937 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.