Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.52 Million

Analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce $138.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.30 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $98.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $531.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.40 million to $533.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $677.15 million, with estimates ranging from $662.86 million to $693.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.01. 978,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $490,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 416,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,318,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Smartsheet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.