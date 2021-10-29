SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SKYW traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 471,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SkyWest stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of SkyWest worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

