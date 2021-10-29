Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 234.5% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

About Skydeck Acquisition

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

