Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up to $45.93

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.93, but opened at $47.92. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 74,428 shares.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

