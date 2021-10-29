SKALE Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.12 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $700.37 million and approximately $42.12 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00049945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00238587 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00098579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,114,148,528 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.