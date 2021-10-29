Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 181,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,676,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

