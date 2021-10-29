SingularityDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.99 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00004048 BTC on exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $57.53 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00050092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00098534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

