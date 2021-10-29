Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Down 10.3%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s share price dropped 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 8,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 172,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 46.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). Equities analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $5,417,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $17,305,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,810,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.