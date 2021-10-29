SilverCrest Metals Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock.

SIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.06.

Shares of TSE:SIL opened at C$10.93 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.02).

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

