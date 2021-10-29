Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siltronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €135.55 ($159.47) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €137.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.98. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

