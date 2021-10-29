Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues Earnings Results

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,690. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $81.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

