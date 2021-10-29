Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%. Silicom updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC remained flat at $$42.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,320. The company has a market cap of $289.76 million, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. Silicom has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $59.27.

Separately, TheStreet cut Silicom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silicom stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Silicom worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

